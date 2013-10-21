© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Wet tantalum capacitor approved to DLA Drawing 13017

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new tantalum-cased wet tantalum capacitor with a glass-to-tantalum hermetic seal that is approved to Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) drawing 13017.

For avionics and aerospace systems, the device is the industry's first DLA-approved wet tantalum capacitor to combine a reverse voltage of 1.5 V at +85 °C with improved vibration (sine: 50 g; random: 27.7 g) and thermal shock (300 cycles) capabilities.



Providing all the advantages of Vishay's SuperTan® series devices — while offering improved reverse voltage for higher performance and enhanced vibration and thermal shock capabilities for increased reliability — the 13017 electrolytic capacitor is optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up, and pulse power applications in power supplies for space and avionics equipment.



Offered in the axial T1, T2, T3, and T4 case sizes, the device features voltage from 25 V to 125 V, high capacitance from 10 µF to 680 µF, and capacitance tolerance of ±10 % and ±20 % standard at 120 Hz and +25 °C. The 13017 operates over a temperature range of -55 °C to +85 °C, to +125 °C with voltage derating, and provides low ESR down to 0.70 Ω at 120 Hz and +25 °C.



The capacitor released today features standard tin/lead (Sn/Pb) terminations, with RoHS-compliant 100 % tin terminations available.



Samples and production quantities of the 13017 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for larger orders.