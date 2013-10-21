Digi-Key expands European sales team

© kornwa dreamstime.com

Digi-Key is expanding its European sales team. Five new hires in customer-facing roles will strengthen Digi-Key’s position across all of Europe including Central and Southern Europe, the Nordic Region, the Baltics and the United Kingdom.

Stefan Wihlgaard - Nordic and Baltics Regional Director

Vincenzo Purgatorio - South Europe and North Africa Regional Director

Arkadiusz Rataj - Area Business Development Manager - Eastern Europe and Turkey

Christian Frenzel - Area Business Development Manager - Central Europe North

Ben Brookes - Area Business Development Manager - UK North

As the next phase of Digi-Key’s international growth, the company is addressing increased demand from its growing customer base for local support within each region of Europe. The expanded sales team will allow the company to offer a more personal level of service to its EMEA customer base.“Digi-Key has seen tremendous growth worldwide, up over 12 percent in Europe alone. This bucks the industry trend with traditional distributors reporting an increase of only one or two percent,” said Chris Beeson, Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development at Digi-Key. “Our model is gaining traction among global buyers and, in response, we are aligning resources to address increasing demand for fast, efficient delivery of electronic components.”Digi-Key’s new international sales team members bring a vast amount of industry experience, each providing a unique dimension to the team. The new team members are as follows:“We are bringing on seasoned team members with a depth of industry experience to support production business buyers across Europe,” added Kris Haggstrom, Digi-Key’s Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific. “As we continue to expand globally, each and every customer will receive the same high level of service for which Digi-Key has become known.”