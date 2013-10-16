Intel reported net Income of $3.0 Billion in Q3

© ermess dreamstime.com

Intel reported third-quarter revenue of USD 13.5 billion, operating income of USD 3.5 billion, net income of USD 3.0 billion.

Q3 Highlights and Business Unit Trends

PC Client Group revenue of USD 8.4 billion, up 3.5 percent sequentially and down 3.5 percent year-over-year.

Data Center Group revenue of USD 2.9 billion, up 6.2 percent sequentially and up 12.2 percent year-over-year.

Other Intel architecture operating segments revenue of USD 1.1 billion, up 13.3 percent sequentially and down 9.3 percent year-over-year.

Gross margin of 62.4 percent, 1.4 percentage points above the midpoint of the company's prior expectation of 61 percent.

R&D plus MG&A spending of USD 4.7 billion, slightly below the company’s prior expectation of approximately USD 4.8 billion.

Tax rate of 25 percent versus the company's prior expectation of 26 percent.

The company generated approximately USD 5.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of USD 1.1 billion, and used USD 536 million to repurchase 24 million shares of stock.“The third quarter came in as expected, with modest growth in a tough environment,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “We’re executing on our strategy to offer an increasingly broad and diverse product portfolio that spans key growth segments, operating systems and form factors. Since August we have introduced more than 40 new products for market segments from the Internet-of-Things to datacenters, with an increasing focus on ultra-mobile devices and 2 in 1 systems.”