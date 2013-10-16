© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

RFMW opens sales office in Russia

RFMW is opening of direct sales offices in Russia. With locations in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the new sales organization will support customers in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

According to Joel Levine, president of RFMW, “We are responding to this area’s rapidly growing demand for commercial as well as military RF/microwave components. Led by Dmitry Burmistrov as the Country Manager, RFMW Russia brings a sales/applications team of technically experienced, local personnel to this market with specific customer, applications, and product knowledge. These local, RF/microwave focused offices are empowered to quickly link RFMW’s suppliers to the territory’s customers looking for leading edge, RF/microwave components.”



Peter Saxby, European Sales Manager for RFMW added that “RFMW will leverage our cutting edge, information technology system to enhance the support we provide to the Russian market. We are able to provide customers and suppliers real-time, continuous information, from initial inquiry to final invoice, using our closed-loop, global enterprise system. Linking this tool directly to RFMW’s team of highly technical product managers allows us to efficiently provide immediate answers to customers and suppliers. The end result is RFMW’s unique ability to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enhance both customer and supplier satisfaction.”



RFMW is a specialised distributor with a focused distribution of RF/microwave components as well as customer specific component engineering support.