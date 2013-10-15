© evertiq

Alliance expands distribution agreement with Rotakorn

Alliance Memory has expanded its distribution partnership with Rotakorn Electronics AB, a hybrid distributor in Sweden.

Under the distribution agreement, Rotakorn Electronics will now offer Alliance Memory's entire lineup of SRAMs and DRAMs to its customer base throughout Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, and Poland.



"As a hybrid distributor, Rotakorn has proved to be a perfect fit with Alliance Memory for a number of reasons, including the company's specialization in BOM handling and its ability to identify and monitor existing and future end-of-life (EOL) components for its customers," said Sue Macedo, sales director, Europe, for Alliance Memory. "All of these factors have been instrumental in helping us gain traction with key companies in the Nordic market. We look forward to bringing our solutions to all of Rotakorn's customers in the region and extending our success with the company to Estonia and Poland."



"For our customers, EOL components are a part of doing business, but it can be a costly one if redesigns are required," said Peder Olausson, founder and chairman of Rotakorn. "So providing a cost-effective, continuous component supply is an important part of the service we offer. With its wide variety of reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible legacy parts, Alliance Memory has played an important role in achieving this for our Tier-1 customers in the Nordic countries. We are excited to extend these benefits to all of our Nordic customers and those in Estonia and Poland."