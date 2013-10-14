© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com Components | October 14, 2013
Digi-key inks it with EPC
Digi-Key has stocked up on new inventory of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power management products, as part of an exclusive global distribution agreement with Efficient Power Conversion (EPC).
"Gallium Nitride shows tremendous promise within the semiconductor space, as the power density benefits over silicon provide a unique opportunity for designers," said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product at Digi-Key. "For the past three years, Digi-Key has partnered with EPC as the exclusive distributor of their GaN power management products. Through this joint venture, both companies are well positioned to continue to provide innovative GaN power management solutions and we are excited for the future of this exclusive partnership."
"Digi-Key makes it easy for engineers to develop state of the art power conversion systems with our enhancement-mode GaN transistors as replacements for their less-efficient silicon transistors. Their ability to support our customers from prototype to production has been invaluable as the adoption rate of our pioneering technology continues to grow," said Alex Lidow, EPC's co-founder and CEO. "Digi-Key's innovative marketing capabilities reinforce our efforts and have helped establish EPC as a market and knowledge leader for GaN. We are excited about our latest joint initiative - a live Google Hangout where we will be discussing the evolution of semiconductor materials."
"Digi-Key makes it easy for engineers to develop state of the art power conversion systems with our enhancement-mode GaN transistors as replacements for their less-efficient silicon transistors. Their ability to support our customers from prototype to production has been invaluable as the adoption rate of our pioneering technology continues to grow," said Alex Lidow, EPC's co-founder and CEO. "Digi-Key's innovative marketing capabilities reinforce our efforts and have helped establish EPC as a market and knowledge leader for GaN. We are excited about our latest joint initiative - a live Google Hangout where we will be discussing the evolution of semiconductor materials."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments