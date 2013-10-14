© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Digi-key inks it with EPC

Digi-Key has stocked up on new inventory of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power management products, as part of an exclusive global distribution agreement with Efficient Power Conversion (EPC).

"Gallium Nitride shows tremendous promise within the semiconductor space, as the power density benefits over silicon provide a unique opportunity for designers," said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product at Digi-Key. "For the past three years, Digi-Key has partnered with EPC as the exclusive distributor of their GaN power management products. Through this joint venture, both companies are well positioned to continue to provide innovative GaN power management solutions and we are excited for the future of this exclusive partnership."



"Digi-Key makes it easy for engineers to develop state of the art power conversion systems with our enhancement-mode GaN transistors as replacements for their less-efficient silicon transistors. Their ability to support our customers from prototype to production has been invaluable as the adoption rate of our pioneering technology continues to grow," said Alex Lidow, EPC's co-founder and CEO. "Digi-Key's innovative marketing capabilities reinforce our efforts and have helped establish EPC as a market and knowledge leader for GaN. We are excited about our latest joint initiative - a live Google Hangout where we will be discussing the evolution of semiconductor materials."