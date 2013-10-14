© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor CFO resigns

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's CFO, Mary L. Dotz, has announced her resignation in order to pursue other interests.

The resignation will be effective on November 11, 2013, and Ms. Dotz will remain as the Chief Financial Officer until such time.



The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Yifan Liang, the Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, to serve as the Interim CFO, effective November 11, 2013.



"We are pleased that Yifan has agreed to step in and assume the responsibility of the Interim Chief Financial Officer. Yifan has been an integral part of AOS' Accounting and Finance operations since joining AOS as Corporate Controller in 2004. His intimate knowledge of the company and extensive experiences in accounting and financial matters will ensure a smooth transition during this time," said Dr. Mike Chang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Yifan has been serving as our Chief Accounting Officer since October 2006, and also as our Assistant Corporate Secretary since November 2009.



"The decision to leave AOS was a difficult one for me," said Ms. Dotz. "The progress we made since I joined the Company has been rewarding and I look forward to hearing more about the success of AOS in the future," concluded Ms. Dotz.