Telit: LTE Modules in Flagship xE910 Form Factor Family

Telit Wireless Solutions announced the market roll-out of the LE910 LTE module series with initial variants for North America and Europe.

The 3GPP Release 9 compliant products are positioned to expedite migration to 4G for new and existing designs including those already based on 2G or 3G members of the xE910 family. The new LTE modules deliver 100Mpbs download and 50Mbps upload speeds making them ideal for applications in areas such as Telematics for in-vehicle infotainment, video security and surveillance, outdoor signs and displays, business terminals and consumer products such as mobile hot-spots.



The multi-band products are available in various combinations of number and frequency bands determined by region and operator requirements. North American products will be available in operator-specific variants for AT&T and Verizon each with band counts and frequencies addressing the needs of the individual carriers. The European variant will cover the region’s three most popular LTE bands, two HSPA+ bands and quad-band GSM/GPRS.



In addition to an embedded GPS|Glonass receiver, the LE910 series includes high-value features such as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output technology), essential for data rate and link reliability in the current wireless communication systems market which includes LTE. The series also supports CSFB (circuit switched fallback) allowing the modules to sustain voice and SMS services through automatic fallback to 3G or 2G when an LTE network is not present, when roaming, or if IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) is not supported by the network.



An extensive interface set includes USB, SPI, I2C and user definable GPIOs. RIL and USB drivers for the top operating system platforms ensure ease of integration with consumer and mobile computing devices. Similarly to other high-speed data modules in the xE910 family, the LE910 can also be sourced mounted on a Mini PCIe carrier board for applications requiring the popular data-card form factor.



The LE910 is a member of Telit’s flagship xE910 module family and its first series delivering 4G radio access technology in the 28.2 x 28.2 x 2.2 mm family form factor. The Telit xE910 Unified Form Factor Family is comprised of 2G, 3G, and 4G, 3GPP and 3GPP2 products sharing a common form factor as well as electrical and programing interfaces allowing developers to implement a "design once, use anywhere" strategy.



“The LE910 module series was designed to help early adopters of LTE get started with their designs leveraging a unique combination of features with LTE, GNSS and fallback technologies all packaged in the very compact form factor of the xE910 family,” said Felix Marchal, CPO at Telit Wireless Solutions. “The series will roll-out first in North America and Europe where integrators and mobile operators are keen on delivering the benefits of high-speed data to mobile platforms, particularly in Telematics and mobile broadband applications.”



