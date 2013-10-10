© vladek-dreamstime.com

DigitalOptics receives mems|cam purchase order from OPPO

DigitalOptics Corporation (DOC), a Tessera Technologies subsidiary, has received a production purchase order for their mems|camTM by Chinese smartphone OEM, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications (OPPO).

"We are proud to announce that OPPO and DOC are exclusive launch partners. OPPO will be the first smartphone OEM to incorporate mems|cam products in volume," stated John Thode, president of DigitalOptics Corporation. "OPPO has an excellent premium brand in China as demonstrated by the September 23 launch of the innovative N1 Smartphone platform. Integrating mems|cam modules into OPPO's best-in-class smartphones will bring an exciting computational imaging user experience that further delivers on OPPO's brand promise."