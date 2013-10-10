TI’s new fast and precise power monitoring device

© Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments has introduced a digital current sensor and voltage monitor with simultaneous sampling and SPI interface.

Key features of the LMP92064:

The combination of simultaneous sampling, maximum input offset voltage of +/-15 uV, and maximum gain error of less than +/-0.75 percent.

The 125-ksps conversion rate is 19 times faster than the competition, which allows designers to measure power fluctuations more accurately.

Designers can communicate with the device using a four-wire SPI interface at speeds up to 20 MHz.

The unidirectional input and output lines enable easy interfacing to isolation devices, such as the ISO7141CC quad-channel digital isolator.

The LMP92064 integrates a precision current sense amplifier and two 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) channels that simultaneously capture voltage and current data, while the SPI interface transfers real-time data at up to 20 MHz. The LMP92064 is used in applications where precise power monitoring is crucial, such as communications infrastructure applications, including telecom, servers and central office equipment.