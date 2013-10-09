© costasz dreamstime.com Embedded | October 09, 2013
Kontron announces Intel Silvermont microarchitecture support on six new boards
Parallel to the launch of the new Intel Atom processor E3800 product family, Kontron today announces its support of the new 22nm Silvermont microarchitecture on six embedded computer boards.
Further to this, Kontron announced extensive design-in service offerings for these new x86 System-on-Chips (SoCs) which will include new industry-specific system designs as well as comprehensive support for customer-specific designs on board and system level.
Users of intelligent systems will enjoy the benefits of substantially greater graphics performance (in comparison to the preceding Intel Atom processor N2000/D2000 product line) provided by the integrated Intel Gen 7 graphics. Furthermore, OEMs will profit from the possibility to integrate not only single- and dual-core but also quad-core processors. The new SoCs are also designed for deployment in the extended temperature range. Consequently, the range of applications scenarios for this new x86 performance class will become much more diversified ranging from graphic- and compute-intensive yet slim stationary-HMIs to ultra-mobile and robust handheld PCs.
Initially Kontron will be offering the new microarchitecture on SMARC, COM Express mini and compact Computer-on-Modules as well as Pico-ITX and Mini-ITX motherboards and 3U CompactPCI SBCs with further platforms to follow. With the upcoming availability of these platforms developers of intelligent systems can leverage the extensive x86 eco system as well as the standardized form factors immediately. By using Kontron's wide-ranging migration services, they can also minimize their development work and achieve time-to-market much faster.
Richard Pugnier, Marketing Vice President at Kontron, explains the customer benefits of these new platforms: "Our System-on-Chip designs with the new Intel Atom processors not only deliver high performance. As they feature single- to quad-core power, they are highly scalable too. The high integration level of our boards and modules means that SFF designs can be realized, which to date were not viable with x86 technology. So the new platforms are a vital addition to our already existing SoC product portfolio. Kontron customers will profit from the extensive software and customization services, which are especially important for compact designs and which OEMs can use to help realize their designs faster and more efficiently."
Sam Cravatta, product line manager, Intel Intelligent Systems Group, comments on the features of the new microarchitecture: "Apart from the high integration level and the extended temperature range support, the Intel Atom processors based on the 22nm Silvermont microarchitecture integrate new features like Out-of-Order execution for increased transaction support or the Intel AES-NI for accelerated data decryption, which are ideal for designing intelligent systems. The System-on-Chip architecture enables a stunning level of graphics and x86 CPU performance in a very small footprint. This will in particular benefit the smallest standard form factors such as COM Express mini and Pico-ITX and their application areas."
Technical details
The new scalable Kontron embedded platforms with the latest Intel Atom processors will be available featuring low-power single-core (3.5 watts TDP) for energy-sensitive applications right up to real quad-core performance for high-end applications. The SoC designs also boast the new Intel Gen 7 Intel HD graphic. It offers up to three times the graphic performance including support for DirectX11, Open GL 3.1 and OpenCL 1.1 for two independent screens. The new Video HD technology paves the way for stunning video play back and stereoscopic 3D for an immersive user experience. In addition to the superior technical features, the new Kontron platforms come with an impressive range of customer-specific services which can be used to create tailor-made, application-ready designs.
