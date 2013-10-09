© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

TT cooperate with KTM for new electric motocross bike

TT electronics’ Sensing and Control division is providing the electronic control module for an innovative new electric motorbike.

The soon-to-be-launched Freeride E electric motocross bike from KTM is controlled completely by technology developed in partnership with TT electronics.



The control unit implements the high-power inverter for the main traction motor as well as the interface with the bike’s e-gas system, which translates rider commands received at the throttle into instructions for the motor controller. The module also handles communications with the Battery-Management System (BMS). In addition, the module contains all the electronics needed to manage basic electrical features such as the instruments, lights and horn.



KTM invited TT electronics to help develop its original working prototypes into modules for volume production, leveraging competencies in critical fields like electric-vehicle (EV) power electronics, thermal management, software and firmware design, packaging, and mechanical design. TT electronics extended its High-Voltage Laboratory in Salzburg, Austria to support the project, adding to existing facilities for testing high-voltage EV motor drives. The engineering team also handled compliance with the ISO/TS 16949:2009 automotive quality management system and the latest automotive functional safety standard, ISO 26262.



“KTM’s innovative Freeride E bike sets high standards of quality throughout and is quieter and lighter with better power characteristics than a comparable conventional bike,” said Johann Maier, Product Line Director for Power Modules. “The success of this project showcases the technical competencies and infrastructure TT electronics can offer OEMs needing to take any type of EV from an early prototype stage to full production readiness.”