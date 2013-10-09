© adistock dreamstime.com

TDK-Lambda's – DRF Series

TDK introduces, the TDK-Lambda DRF series of DIN rail power supplies for medium power applications that require advanced control features while being compact in size and energy efficient.

Operating from a universal input of 85 to 265Vac (47-63Hz) with active power factor correction to ensure EN61000-3-2 compliance.



“A premium medium power family, the DRF series combines careful thermal design and excellent efficiency,” says Martin Southam, Director of Marketing, TDK-Lambda EMEA. “With an average active efficiency of over 87% and low standby power consumption (below 0.5W to 0.75W depending on the model), this series is perfect for customers working to Eco-Design guidelines and seeking compact high efficiency products.”



There are three 24Vdc models in the TDK-Lambda DRF family; the DRF120-24-1 (5A), DRF240-24-1 (10A) and DRF480-24-1 (20A). With a 150% peak power capability for 4 seconds and steady constant current characteristic.



Achieving up to 94% efficiency, the DRF features an operating temperature range of -25 to +70°C, with full load operation between -25 and +60°C, derating to 75% load at up to +70°C. Control features include over voltage, over current and over temperature protection and remote on/off. The models also have series and parallel operation capability.



DRF120-24-1 measuring 36.5 x 123.4 x 115.4 mm – saves space on the DIN rail. The DRF240 and DRF480 are 49mm and 82mm wide respectively. All DRF models will mount on either a TS35/7.5 or TS35/15 DIN rail offering engineers a flexible option for the various applications.