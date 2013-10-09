© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Presto Engineering moves its HQ

Presto Engineering, a US based semiconductor product engineering and production solutions provider, has moved its headquarters to a new location.

The new 10'000 sq-ft, clean room fitted facility – located at109 Bonaventura Drive San Jose, CA – will host the company's Silicon Valley Hub.



“As we continue on our aggressive growth path, this new facility in San Jose will allow us to better serve our customers, here in Silicon Valley, throughout North America and beyond,” said Michel Villemain, founder and CEO. “It demonstrates our commitment to being a leading provider of comprehensive semiconductor test solutions and the world leader in the provisioning of advanced RF testing technology, engineering, and back-end infrastructure.”