© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

Over 97% efficiency, PCB size shrinks 60%

International Rectifier introduced the IR3846 35A Point-of-Load (POL) integrated voltage regulator for space constrained enterprise power applications including servers, storage and netcom and telecom equipment that require high power density.

The IR3846 offers industry leading efficiency greater than 97% peak, and 95% at 35A with the capability to operate directly from 12V at high switching frequency without the need for a heatsink or fan. The new device features remote differential sensing enabling 0.5% Vref accuracy between 0°C and 105°C making it well suited for high power FPGAs and ASICs requiring 1% DC or 3% DC+AC accurate power supply.



As part of the Gen3 SupIRBuck® family, the IR3846 features a proprietary modulator scheme that enables jitter-free and noise-free operation to allow higher frequency/higher bandwidth operation for better transient response and fewer output capacitors, and space savings of 20% PCB space compared to alternative integrated solutions and 60% compared to discrete solutions.



The pinout of the IR3846 is optimized for easy placement of bypass capacitors and the internal thermally compensated current limit offers three settings that allow programmability without extra components and layout complications.



The IRDC3846 reference design featuring the new device is available and production orders are also available immediately.