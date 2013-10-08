© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com Components | October 08, 2013
TI unveils envelope tracking DC/DC converter for 3G & 4G LTE smartphones
To help get more life out of a battery, Texas Instruments (TI) introduced the industry’s most efficient envelope tracking power supply solution to support 3G and 4G LTE multi-mode, multi-band RF power amplifiers used in smartphones and tablets.
The new LM3290 step-down converter with integrated DC boost and companion LM3291 linear amplifier enable the use of envelope tracking techniques in RF transmitters to reduce the power amplifier temperature by 20 degrees C and reduce overall power consumption by 25 percent, compared to systems that use average power tracking.
Supports all 3G and 4G LTE bands
LTE signals, available in more than 20 distinct bands across the world from various carriers, provide high-speed data transmission that need a high peak-to-average ratio (PAR), and generate higher transmit power, which reduces the efficiency of RF power amplifiers and creates extra heat. The LM3290 and LM3291, which support battery voltages down to 2.5 V, provide high efficiency at higher power output levels and high PAR, while meeting stringent receive band noise requirements in all LTE bands.
Key features and benefits of LM3290 and LM3291:
Availability and pricing
The LM3290 buck-boost converter comes in a 30-bump, lead-free DSBGA package, and is priced at US$0.80 in 1,000-unit quantities. The LM3291 linear amplifier comes in a 12-bump lead-free DSBGA package, and is priced at US$0.75 in 1,000-unit quantities. Samples, evaluation modules and complete data sheets are available to select customers.
