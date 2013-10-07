© luchschen dreamstime.com

ADLQM87PC PCIe/104 SBC based on 4.Gn Intel core processor

ADL Embedded Solutions announces availability of its ADLQM87PC PCIe/104 SBC based on the 4th generation Intel Core processor (formerly codenamed “Haswell”).

The new Haswell architecture, built on Intel's 22nm tri-gate process technology will enable ADL Embedded Solutions to continue its dominance in small form-factor embedded computing. This was cemented last year with the release of their PCIe/104 second generation Intel Core i7 ADLQM67PC platform.



ADL Embedded Solution's ADLQM87PC builds on the ADLQM67PC to include new features like USB 3.0, TPM v1.2, and an onboard minicard socket for miniPCIe and mSATA modules. This will enable all manner of applications including WiFi and onboard bootable mSATA flash modules. Additional features include support for next generation digital video interfaces including Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, and embedded-DP, as well as a full-complement of I/O including SATA 6Gb/s, 2xGLAN, 8xUSB2.0, 2xUSB3.0, and a downstacking Type 1 PCIe/104 bus for peripherals.



“All of this adds up to the most densely packed set of features and high-performance of any small form factor in the industry. With Dual and Quad Core i7 options augmented by the possibility of on-board bootable flash storage, miniPCIe functions, display port options and other features, the application possibilities are truly amazing in areas such as unmanned autonomous systems, image processing, secure communications and countless others,” said Peter Engels, President & CEO of ADL Embedded Solutions.



According to Sam Cravatta, product line manager, Intel Intelligent Systems Group, “The 4th generation Intel® Core™ processor built on 22nm process technology provides the optimum balance of high performance and low power consumption to deliver much-needed capabilities into ever-smaller form factor designs. With rugged reliability, strong graphics performance, and compact engineering, these new processors are ideal for space-constrained applications including image processing, secure communications, industrial automation, and retail uses.”