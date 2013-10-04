© shanaka wijesooriya dreamstime.com

Lynn Torrel to Lead Avnet Velocity

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet, has announces that Lynn Torrel, senior vice president of global supply chain and strategic accounts, has assumed responsibility for Avnet Velocity.

In this expanded role, Torrel will be responsible for growing Avnet’s global supply chain services for direct market customers and suppliers who need more transparency, reliability and responsiveness from their supply networks. Torrel is also responsible for Avnet United, the global business arm of Avnet Electronics Marketing. She reports to Gerry Fay, global president of Avnet Electronics Marketing.



“As our customers demand greater improvements, reliability and responsiveness from their supply chains, Lynn and her team will continue to ensure that Avnet Velocity provides best-in-class supply chain solutions,” said Fay. “Lynn is an innovative leader whose commitment to customer satisfaction, technology expertise and experience managing complex global customer requirements will enhance Avnet Velocity’s ability to address our customers’ specific supply chain needs quickly and efficiently.”



Torrel brings 18 years of electronics industry expertise to her expanded role and joined Avnet in 2001, with the company’s acquisition of European semiconductor distributor EBV Elektronik.