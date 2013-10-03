© peter gudella dreamstime.com

Fotonic partner in MVTec program

Stockholm based, Fotonic, has joined the MVTec Image Acquisition Partner Program.

The main objective of the program is to grant customers maximum flexibility in choosing the device that is best suited for their application, providing the best possible integration with MVTec’s software solution HALCON.



“This is a partnership that makes it easier for our customers to choose Fotonic cameras, “says managing director Rickard Åström. “A lot of customers appreciate the level of performance in MVTec software, HALCON, which has ready-made solutions for imaging and automation.”



An objective of the program is also to strengthen the cooperation in development and maintenance of the particular image acquisition interfaces, as well as in potential support cases.