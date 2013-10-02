© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

XJTAG and ESS sign distribution partnership

XJTAG has signed a distribution agreement with ESS, a one-stop provider of hardware and software solutions for the real-time embedded systems market, for the Indian market.

“XJTAG is delighted to announce the appointment of Embedded Systems Solutions, a leading supplier of embedded solutions, as our distribution partner in India”, commented Simon Payne, CEO, XJTAG. “The strategic relationship between our businesses will enable us to provide both local and global support for the growth of boundary scan solutions in the Indian market”.



“This is a wonderful opportunity for both companies”, commented Gurunatham Gopalam, CEO ESS. “With the addition of XJTAG’s world leading boundary scan products, ESS is able to provide a one-stop source for companies looking to develop embedded systems. We look forward to working with XJTAG and increasing the awareness and presence of boundary scan debug and test in India”.