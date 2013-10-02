© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

IMS appoints new Applications Engineering Manager

International Manufacturing Services (IMS) has appointed Henry Aribisala to the position of Applications Engineering Manager.

Henry joins IMS from Solectrial Renewables where he was Senior Electrical Engineer - Components. Previous to that he was Component Engineer at Hayward Controls, and has held several quality, applications and engineering positions at Murata Power Solutions (formerly DATEL/C&D Technologies).