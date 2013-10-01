© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Fairchild appoints Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales

Fairchild Semiconductor has appointed Chris Allexandre to the position of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Most recently, Mr. Allexandre was Vice President of EMEA Regional Sales & Applications and Distribution at Texas Instruments (TI). He has a broad range of experience selling to both large customers in the mobile handset market, as well as the broad industrial and automotive market in Europe, including managing distribution. He also has international experience, having worked for two years in TI China. He has a Masters Degree in Electronics Engineering and Physics.



“Chris brings a great deal of depth and experience to this position, including his recent success at TI,” said Vijay Ullal, Fairchild’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Under his direction, I am confident that Chris will accelerate Fairchild’s transformation into a company focused on customer delight and employee engagement. His extensive experience leading sales and field applications, his high-energy style and personable manner will be a tremendous asset for us as we continue this process.”



"I am excited to have this opportunity to join Fairchild and lead the worldwide sales team," said Allexandre. "Fairchild has built strong customer relationships in mobile, industrial appliance and automotive markets and I believe it has the products, technologies, people and culture to continue its momentum in its transformation."