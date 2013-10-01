© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com Components | October 01, 2013
Fast route to safety-compliant appliances
Infineon Technologies announced the availability of a free VDE certified IEC 60730 self-test library for its XMC1000 and XMC4000 families of industrial 32-bit microcontrollers.
With the Infineon Class B library packages, the XMC1000 and XMC4000 families satisfy the requirements defined by IEC 60730 Class B, a standard which is mandatory since October 2007 for the safety of household appliances sold in Europe.
The standard affects all electronic controls used in home appliances to prevent unsafe operation, e.g. cookers and motor controls for dishwashers, refrigerators, dryers, cloth washers, and fans. In order to get household products certified, embedded microcontrollers have to perform certain self-tests to prove that they are running correctly at all times.
XMC hardware functions meet Class B requirements
The XMC microcontrollers integrate all hardware functions to meet Class B requirements, such as a CRC engine and watchdog with an independent clock. Combining these with the free self-test software library that offers detailed tests and diagnostic methods, XMC microcontrollers support a very effective approach to implement the related safety functionality for Class B certification.
In addition to the startup tests such as reset mechanism, memory test (RAM, Flash, ECC and parity), clock system test (source, PLL and oscillators) and core tests, a rich set of runtime tests is provided. As a consequence, test routines on the CPU and on the microcontroller peripherals evaluated by a safety period monitoring mechanism ensure exact achievement of the Class B requirements on extremely high diagnostic coverage. The modular library design allows easy integration of startup tests and runtime tests into the application software or the customers’ software designs.
XMC microcontrollers at a glance
Specifically developed to replace low-end 8-bit industrial MCUs, XMC1000 microcontrollers offer 32-bit performance at 8-bit prices and are targeted for use in household appliances. XMC1000 microcontrollers combine the ARM Cortex-M0 processor with an advanced 32-bit peripheral set. Target applications include sensor and actuator systems, LED lighting, digital power conversion, such as uninterruptible power supplies, and simple motor drives, such as those used in household appliances, pumps, fans and e-bikes.
XMC4000 microcontrollers are based on the ARM Cortex-M4 processor and offer application-optimized peripherals and outstanding real-time capability for electric drives, solar inverters and the automation of manufacturing and buildings. With flexible timers, fast ADCs, fast and robust Flash memory, extended temperature ranges of up to 125 °C and support for a large number of communications protocols they are well-suited for applications that improve energy efficiency.
Both the XMC1000 and XMC4000 are supported by the free, integrated development platform DAVE, which makes development of application-oriented software user-friendly and eases transition between the XMC1000 and XMC4000 families.
Cooperation with embedded systems solutions provider
In the field of Class B software library Infineon today cooperates with the embedded systems solutions provider Hitex Development Tools. Hitex provides the Class B software library for the XMC microcontrollers and supports XMC users to receive certification through VDE.
Availability
The Class B Certified packages are available for all products of the XMC4000 and XMC1000 families. They comprise the complete library and documentation.
The standard affects all electronic controls used in home appliances to prevent unsafe operation, e.g. cookers and motor controls for dishwashers, refrigerators, dryers, cloth washers, and fans. In order to get household products certified, embedded microcontrollers have to perform certain self-tests to prove that they are running correctly at all times.
XMC hardware functions meet Class B requirements
The XMC microcontrollers integrate all hardware functions to meet Class B requirements, such as a CRC engine and watchdog with an independent clock. Combining these with the free self-test software library that offers detailed tests and diagnostic methods, XMC microcontrollers support a very effective approach to implement the related safety functionality for Class B certification.
In addition to the startup tests such as reset mechanism, memory test (RAM, Flash, ECC and parity), clock system test (source, PLL and oscillators) and core tests, a rich set of runtime tests is provided. As a consequence, test routines on the CPU and on the microcontroller peripherals evaluated by a safety period monitoring mechanism ensure exact achievement of the Class B requirements on extremely high diagnostic coverage. The modular library design allows easy integration of startup tests and runtime tests into the application software or the customers’ software designs.
XMC microcontrollers at a glance
Specifically developed to replace low-end 8-bit industrial MCUs, XMC1000 microcontrollers offer 32-bit performance at 8-bit prices and are targeted for use in household appliances. XMC1000 microcontrollers combine the ARM Cortex-M0 processor with an advanced 32-bit peripheral set. Target applications include sensor and actuator systems, LED lighting, digital power conversion, such as uninterruptible power supplies, and simple motor drives, such as those used in household appliances, pumps, fans and e-bikes.
XMC4000 microcontrollers are based on the ARM Cortex-M4 processor and offer application-optimized peripherals and outstanding real-time capability for electric drives, solar inverters and the automation of manufacturing and buildings. With flexible timers, fast ADCs, fast and robust Flash memory, extended temperature ranges of up to 125 °C and support for a large number of communications protocols they are well-suited for applications that improve energy efficiency.
Both the XMC1000 and XMC4000 are supported by the free, integrated development platform DAVE, which makes development of application-oriented software user-friendly and eases transition between the XMC1000 and XMC4000 families.
Cooperation with embedded systems solutions provider
In the field of Class B software library Infineon today cooperates with the embedded systems solutions provider Hitex Development Tools. Hitex provides the Class B software library for the XMC microcontrollers and supports XMC users to receive certification through VDE.
Availability
The Class B Certified packages are available for all products of the XMC4000 and XMC1000 families. They comprise the complete library and documentation.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments