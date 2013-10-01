© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Molex introduces rugged Brad HarshIO M8 ethernet modules

Molex has released a new Ethernet version of its Brad HarshIO compact 30mm modules. Designed to provide industrial fieldbus connectivity for PROFINET, the new HarshIO modules offer a cost-effective, IP67-rated, small form-factor for high-density machine I/O connections.

“Space-saving HarshIO M8 Ethernet modules are machine-mountable to directly connect industrial controllers to I/O devices even in the toughest environments,” states Eric Gory, product manager, Molex. “A narrow housing and easy configuration make the modules an economical choice for machine builders transitioning from a traditional PROFIBUS to a PROFINET fieldbus.”



Brad HarshIO Ethernet Compact modules are available in fixed and user configurable I/O versions where the PROFINET controller can configure (via GSD file) each port as an Input, Output (up to 0.5A) or Universal digital channel.



Featuring an IP67-rated housing, Brad HarshIO modules provide protection against dust, liquid and vibration. Machine mounting saves on cabinet space and reduces wiring costs in the field. An integrated two-port switch with 100Mbps delivers full duplex data transmission and enables a daisy-chain wiring topology for additional cost-savings. The Molex patented Ultra-Lock push-to-lock connection system ensures fast, safe IP67-sealed connection of cordsets for quick commissioning.



The flexible HarshIO 8-port design supports high density I/O points for attaching sensing devices, actuators or any single digital signal device in a compact space. Featuring built-in protection to help prevent short circuit and current overload, the configurable HarshIO modules come equipped with diagnostic LEDs for visual feedback on network, power and I/O status.



“Machine builders require economical connectivity solutions to replace complex wiring and terminal boxes. Harsh-duty Brad modules are industry-compliant and proven in some of industry’s most rugged automotive, automation, food and beverage, and other industrial applications,” adds Eric Gory.