Kontron hires new Head for Military, Avionic and Rail Business

Kontron AG has appointed Eric Sivertson as new head of its business unit Military, Avionic and Rail (MAR).

He joins Kontron from his current role as Founder and President of Quantumtrace. Previous positions include; General Manager at XILINX and Director of Thales Communications. Eric Sivertson will succeed Georges Batarsé, who is leaving Kontron.



“Eric is a big win for Kontron. His decades of relevant industry experience and his unique business network, especially in the US, will boost our prospects for sustainable growth significantly. This is true both in terms of the worldwide MAR business he will run for us, and in terms of the strength in our overall North American business”, says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG.



Kontron AG’s business unit MAR focuses on developing ECT-system solutions for the sectors military, civil aviation and regional rail transport.