Business | September 23, 2013
Fingerprint ups guidance after Apple product announcement
Due to the ongoing interest in the company following Apple’s launch of Touch ID last week and ahead of imminent meetings with investors and analysts, FPC has increased its guidance.
- FPC expects that sales in the third quarter of 2013 will be in the range of SEK 27-33 M. FPC had previously provided guidance for sales in the range of SEK 20-30 M.
- FPC continues to expect that sales in the fourth quarter of 2013 should be in the range of SEK 30-50 M.
- Based on current market conditions, FPC currently anticipates that sales for 2014 will exceed SEK 500 M, assuming significant growth in the second half of 2014 relative to the first half of the year.
- FPC estimates that the company will be able to report profitability as of the third quarter of 2014 with EBITDA margins rising quarter by quarter, exceeding 20% for the full year and approaching 30% for the fourth quarter of 2014.
- FPC expects that all Tier 1 smartphone OEMs will have a capacitive fingerprint sensor in their flagship models by the end of 2014.
- FPC estimates that the market for integrated sensors in consumer electronics will be in excess of 500 million units in 2014.
- FPC estimates that the market for integrated sensors in consumer electronics will be in excess of 3 billion units in 2015.
- FPC targets a 60% market share for touch sensors in smartphones in 2014-15 (excluding Apple)
- The FPC 1020, FPC’s new touch sensor which is optimized for smartphones and tablets, is scheduled for launch during the first quarter of 2014.
