Akron Brass acquires Reach Engineering

Akron Brass Company, a division of Premier Farnell, has acquired the assets of Reach Engineering LLC, a provider of specialized electronics to the emergency and industrial vehicle markets.

“This strategic acquisition demonstrates our commitment to bringing highly customized life-safety technologies to the industry,” said Tom Hudak, President of Akron Brass. “We are now in a position to offer our customers a more complete and integrated apparatus solution to help save lives and protect assets.”



“Their engineering team brings with them an extensive amount of industry expertise and builds on our innovative and entrepreneurial spirit,” states Sean Tillinghast, Vice President of Weldon. The products and technology that Reach brings are complementary to the leading V-MUX® brand and reinforce the value proposition of our vehicle systems solutions.”