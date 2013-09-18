© baloncici-dreamstime.com

OnCore opens new product design center

OnCore Manufacturing has opened a new engineering design center located in Naperville Illinois.

In response to expanding customer interest in deeper engineering partnerships, OnCore has invested in the new Naperville design center to house its expanding engineering team. The new team adds capabilities to increase both capacity and enhance design skill sets to engage customers early in the product development process.



“The OnCore engineering service business model focuses on early engagement engineering service projects requiring new product engineering with system-level product development services. Our approach offers tight linkage between the manufacturing environment and supply chain to the design process—improving time-to-market,” stated David Lane, OnCore Chief Technology Officer. “Our enhanced service offering extends the reach of our customer’s internal R&D teams, enables expanded breadth of their product roadmaps and improves their focus on core business competencies.”



“The strategic expansion of OnCore’s design services business is the result of substantial growth in demand for these services over the last few years, with our customers recognizing the value we can add to their new product development process,” stated Sajjad Malik, President and CEO of OnCore. “We will continue to invest in the expansion of our service offering to increase the breadth of our end-to-end service model.”