Ruggedized, Flexible High Power AC/DC PSUs
Powerstax plc, specialist provider of highly optimised power sources, released the MC1U series.
Offered in 400W (MC1U-6A), 700W (MC1U-6B) and 1000W (MC1U-6C) versions, supporting a 47Hz to 440Hz input frequency range, these power supply units (PSUs) provide design engineers with a plug and play solution that can easily be adapted to meet their exact functional specifications - with the output voltage adjusted as required using an integrated multi-turn potentiometer.
Measuring 26.0cm x 12.7cm x 4.0cm, these user-configured PSUs exhibit power conversion efficiencies of up to 91%. The available input voltage range is 85VAC to 264VAC at 47Hz to 63Hz and 90VAC to 120VAC at 390Hz to 440Hz. These units can be combined with the company’s popular A3600 chassis in order to form 19” rack mount solutions.
UL60950, CSA22.2 No.950 and EN60950 approved, as well as fully conforming to both MIL-STD-461F (for electromagnetic interference) and MIL-STD-810G (for shock and vibration) standards, the products in the MC1U series are targeted at implementation into military commercial-off-the-shelf (MIL-COTS) and other high reliability (high-rel) systems, such as marine/military communication, satellite guidance, avionics and radar.
Over-current, over-voltage and inrush current protection mechanisms are incorporated into these units, as well as thermal shutdown. They also have a 3000VAC voltage isolation and an operational temperature range spanning from -55ºC to 70ºC. A conformal coating on their exterior offers added protection against dust and liquid ingress.
“The power system designs in military, aerospace, and increasingly the industrial sphere too, put a great deal of pressure onto engineering teams, with exacting demands needing to be met. Powerstax is now in a position to give these teams PSU solutions with the high degrees of flexibility and rapid turnaround that other suppliers have simply failed to deliver.” states Rob Hill, Director of Sales & Marketing at Powerstax, “The MC1U MIL-COTS PSU series has all the performance characteristics and array of protection features necessary for dealing with the most difficult of operational settings. This allows long-term reliability to be assured.”
