Spyeglass and Zytronic cooperate

Spyeglass and Zytronic enter distribution agreement for North America.

Zytronic, the specialist developer and manufacturer of large form factor touch screen solutions for the digital signage and AV market, has announced the signing of a distribution agreement for North America. Spyeglass will cover Zytronic’s ZYFILM and ZYPROFILM touch foil solutions in sizes of up to 84 inches.



Based on Zytronic’s patented projected capacitive technology (PCT), ZYFILM and ZYPROFILM are flexible film touch panels designed to be quickly mounted on the rear surface of transparent substrates and used with either LCDs or rear projection. They can be operated through glass or plastic by touching the front surface, even with gloved hands. The touch foils enable touch interactivity to be temporarily deployed in retail and audio-visual applications, for example shop window promotions, museum displays, and corporate office installations or at trade shows.



Notably, the agreement also covers the distribution of Zytronic’s latest MPCT multitouch foils, which can detect up to 10 independent touch points through glass thicknesses of up to 12mm.



“Spyeglass has an impressive set of complementary franchises and its excellent network of resellers will help Zytronic to service the wider AV and digital signage market across North America,” says Ian Crosby, sales and marketing director, Zytronic.