Rutronik and GNS sign global distribution agreement

Rutronik is now responsible for the global distribution of GPS/GNSS modules and receivers as well as Bluetooth solutions manufactured by Global Navigation Systems GmbH (GNS).

GNS develops and produces GPS/GNSS modules based on different chip manufacturers. It also provides special solutions for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) for recording aircraft movements and TMC for the transfer of digital traffic information. The product range is expanded by conventional Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and various combi modules.



“GNS is one of the very few European manufacturers of GPS/GNSS modules and has made a name for itself in the electronics industry thanks to its profound expertise as a TMC and GPS module manufacturer,” explains Bernd Hantsche, Manager Wireless Competence Center at Rutronik. “The products are becoming increasingly technologically sophisticated, making the support and close collaboration of manufacturer and distributor more important to long-term success than with most other HF technologies. We see an excellent basis for this at GNS, especially as we can communicate in our mother tongue without any time lag. Rutronik has a large customer base for MediaTek, TI and SiRF based GPS/GNSS modules with and without integral antennae. We can now link up technically with these. Even our customers in China and the US will benefit from this cooperation.”