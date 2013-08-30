© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | August 30, 2013
STMicro boosts ‘Appcessory’ boom
STMicroelectronics has unveiled the industry’s most energy-efficient Bluetooth 4.0 Low-Energy Single-Mode chip enabling longer runtimes and smaller, lighter batteries in a wide range of wireless “appcessories” such as fitness wristbands, smart eyewear, or interactive clothes.
ST’s BlueNRG network processor provides the functions needed to link the Bluetooth® Smart device to a Bluetooth® Smart Ready host such as a smartphone or a tablet. Best-in-class active current consumption enables ultra low-power devices to operate for months or even years from a small coin-cell battery. Compliant with the latest Bluetooth 4.0 standard, BlueNRG features its own radio, processor and Bluetooth firmware to simplify the wireless design allowing engineers to concentrate on creating innovative applications.
Bluetooth 4.0 Low-Energy wireless technology consumes only a fraction of the power of Classic Bluetooth and is the technology behind the new wave of Bluetooth Smart devices now entering the market. All major mobile and desktop operating systems now support Bluetooth Smart Ready operations, paving the way to an ecosystem of Bluetooth Smart devices.
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has noted dramatic year-on-year growth in Smart and Smart Ready end-product listings, such as wellness monitors, fitness equipment, wearable devices and proximity tags. ABI Research predicts a massive growth in Bluetooth-enabled appcessories from 220 million units this year to nearly 1 billion units per year by 2016.
ST is aiming to win a large share of this market leveraging the unmatched energy efficiency of its BlueNRG IC, which enables superior battery life and excellent wireless-link performance. In addition to best-in-class current consumption, with peak current of only 8.2mA in transmit mode at 0dBm and 7.3mA in receiver mode, BlueNRG also has frugal power management and transitions rapidly between operating modes thereby minimizing unproductive power.
Moreover, BlueNRG gives designers flexibility to choose their preferred host microcontroller and comes complete with Bluetooth Low-Energy profiles to run in the external application processor. The on-chip non-volatile memory enables easy firmware upgrades in the field to maintain compliance with future releases of the Bluetooth specification.
Bluetooth 4.0 Low-Energy wireless technology consumes only a fraction of the power of Classic Bluetooth and is the technology behind the new wave of Bluetooth Smart devices now entering the market. All major mobile and desktop operating systems now support Bluetooth Smart Ready operations, paving the way to an ecosystem of Bluetooth Smart devices.
The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has noted dramatic year-on-year growth in Smart and Smart Ready end-product listings, such as wellness monitors, fitness equipment, wearable devices and proximity tags. ABI Research predicts a massive growth in Bluetooth-enabled appcessories from 220 million units this year to nearly 1 billion units per year by 2016.
ST is aiming to win a large share of this market leveraging the unmatched energy efficiency of its BlueNRG IC, which enables superior battery life and excellent wireless-link performance. In addition to best-in-class current consumption, with peak current of only 8.2mA in transmit mode at 0dBm and 7.3mA in receiver mode, BlueNRG also has frugal power management and transitions rapidly between operating modes thereby minimizing unproductive power.
Moreover, BlueNRG gives designers flexibility to choose their preferred host microcontroller and comes complete with Bluetooth Low-Energy profiles to run in the external application processor. The on-chip non-volatile memory enables easy firmware upgrades in the field to maintain compliance with future releases of the Bluetooth specification.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments