© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Toshiba back to full speed

Toshiba Semiconductor Thailand TST, has completed its relocation to a new semiconductor manufacturing facility and started mass production, marking the company's full recovery from the devastating flooding of 2011.

The new factory is some 140km north-east of Bangkok, in the 304 Industrial Park in Prachinburi. Construction started in July 2012, limited production began this April, and the facility is now operating at its current target capacity. At 1.4 times the size of the flood-damaged plant, the new facility and its production equipment will allow TST and Toshiba Group to secure greater operating efficiency and higher productivity, while at the same time offering room for expansion that will allow the company to respond quickly and flexibly to growth in market demand.



Commenting on the new plant, Mr. Yasuo Ashizawa, president of TST said, "We are all delighted that the new plant is now up and running. I thank the Thai authorities for all the support we have received for our relocation, the construction company for its dedication and efficiency, and, most of all, our employees, who have stayed with, made the move to this new plant and made every effort to get it up and running. We have rebuilt capacity with more modern, more productive equipment, and we look forward to supporting a new round of expansion in Toshiba Group's discrete business."



TST was forced to halt production in October 2011 when its factory in the Bangkadi Industrial Park in Patumtani, immediately north of Bangkok, was inundated by flood waters. During this forced suspension of operations, Toshiba transferred production to its facilities in Japan and Malaysia, and utilized outsourcing. With the opening of the new TST facility, Toshiba plans to gradually reintegrate these relocated operations.