© luchschen dreamstime.com

New operator control unit from Laird

Laird launches new compact, lightweight operator control unit for industrial applications LRC-S1 is a robust solution for cranes, lifting equipment and other industrial machines.

Laird has released their new CattronControl LRC-S1, a compact operator control unit (OCU) for cranes, lifting equipment and other industrial machines. The LRC-S1 has a fixed layout with customer definable control elements. This OCU is well suited for rugged industrial environments.



The LRC-S1 is compatible with both digital and analog drive systems for cranes and machines and provides the opportunity to upgrade from push button units, without paying for the cost of a fully configurable joystick control unit. Other features include system configuration available via secure wireless TransKey™ (RFID), variety of frequencies for worldwide use, graphic LCD and LEDs for status and feedback along with tandem and multi-transmitter and/or receiver operation.



“The LRC-S1 is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a high quality, small and light operator control unit,” says David Stagg, product manager. “The search for a smaller and lighter package is met with the need to maintain the familiar functionality of larger joystick units and that’s exactly what we have done with the LRC-S1.”