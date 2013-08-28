© albert lozano dreamstime.com

XMC joins global semiconductor alliance

XMC, a semiconductor foundry, has joined the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the unifying body of the global semiconductor industry.

In addition, XMC chief executive officer Simon Yang has been named to the organization's Asia-Pacific Leadership Council.



"XMC has been emerging as an innovative and critical player in the semiconductor manufacturing arena. Its distinctive business model under Dr. Simon Yang's leadership as an indigenous Chinese foundry with a global vision will be very valuable to the GSA. We look forward to Simon's extended industry experiences and dedicated commitment that would bring another unique perspective to our Asia Pacific Leadership Council," said Dr. Jeremy Wang, Asia Pacific Executive Director of GSA.



"GSA serves a critical role in providing a unified voice and structure for our industry. So it is important that we are an active participant in its activities and programs. I believe XMC's membership in the organization will be mutually beneficial as we evolve our strategy of becoming a global partner to fabless and fab lite companies. I am honored to help represent our region on the Asia Pacific Leadership Council, a group that will help the entire semiconductor industry be able to better understand and work with companies in this part of the world," said Dr. Yang.