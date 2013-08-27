© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com Business | August 27, 2013
University of Cincinnati’s Nanoworld to use Aixtron system
The University of Cincinnati (UC), USA, has ordered a new BM system to further develop its longstanding research into carbon nanotubes (CNT).
The system set up for handling 4-inch substrates has been installed at Nanoworld Laboratories – an interdepartmental research facility that includes faculties from Mechanical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Chemistry, Physics and Medical School, and is directed by Professors Vesselin Shanov and Mark Schulz.
Professor Shanov, comments: “The BM system possesses many advanced features, such as rapid heating, vertical reactor with shower head, and plasma operation. These features allow us to control the growth of carbon nanotubes and graphene. We will be using the BM system to grow CNT for use in fiber formation, devices and composites, and graphene for advanced energy and space applications. We went for an Aixtron product because the company has shown considerable expertise in deposition of carbon nanomaterials, provides dedicated support for our process development through its laboratory, and has demonstrated that its reactor technology is truly scalable to meet future production needs for these applications.”
Professor Shanov, comments: “The BM system possesses many advanced features, such as rapid heating, vertical reactor with shower head, and plasma operation. These features allow us to control the growth of carbon nanotubes and graphene. We will be using the BM system to grow CNT for use in fiber formation, devices and composites, and graphene for advanced energy and space applications. We went for an Aixtron product because the company has shown considerable expertise in deposition of carbon nanomaterials, provides dedicated support for our process development through its laboratory, and has demonstrated that its reactor technology is truly scalable to meet future production needs for these applications.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments