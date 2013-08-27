© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

University of Cincinnati’s Nanoworld to use Aixtron system

The University of Cincinnati (UC), USA, has ordered a new BM system to further develop its longstanding research into carbon nanotubes (CNT).

The system set up for handling 4-inch substrates has been installed at Nanoworld Laboratories – an interdepartmental research facility that includes faculties from Mechanical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Chemistry, Physics and Medical School, and is directed by Professors Vesselin Shanov and Mark Schulz.



Professor Shanov, comments: “The BM system possesses many advanced features, such as rapid heating, vertical reactor with shower head, and plasma operation. These features allow us to control the growth of carbon nanotubes and graphene. We will be using the BM system to grow CNT for use in fiber formation, devices and composites, and graphene for advanced energy and space applications. We went for an Aixtron product because the company has shown considerable expertise in deposition of carbon nanomaterials, provides dedicated support for our process development through its laboratory, and has demonstrated that its reactor technology is truly scalable to meet future production needs for these applications.”