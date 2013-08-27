© mablelo dreamstime.com Components | August 27, 2013
Combine RF logging with scene detection
NOA Audio Solutions has added a combination of RF readout and ISR logging capabilities to its dual-stream FrameLector audio and video archive migration solution.
With its capacity to correlate RF and ISR data in a dual-stream workflow and with optional multi-channel audio support, FrameLector offers exceptional ingest efficiency and quality control accuracy to broadcasters and archiving institutions.
The extra quality-control accuracy delivered by the combination of RF and ISR (Interactive Status Report Logging) data allows a single operator to oversee several FrameLector systems simultaneously, and makes it easy to operate up to eight parallel ingest processes at the same time. While ISR is a widely used protocol, it is less reliable for transcoding from analog sources, and FrameLector’s RF ReadOut detects variations in quality in much greater detail.
When a potential error is flagged either by the RF or ISR features, alerts and detailed data reports are forwarded to the FrameLector software interface for easy checking.
“FrameLector is the first archiving ingest system to offer RF logging and scene detection in a dual parallel stream solution,” said Christophe Kummer, CEO of NOA Audio Solutions. “It delivers a considerable increase in the volume of quality-controlled transcoding each operator can achieve, and so it allows organizations to build much leaner and more productive archiving workflows.”
A FrameLector system is based on standard IT hardware extended with an OEM SDI card and interfaces for remote control of replay devices. RF and ISR errors are monitored by customized hardware. FrameLector with RF and ISR monitoring is available to use with NOA’s mediARC and jobDB workflow systems.
