How about some 3D scanning?

What’s black and white and has lasers? The MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner – The company has announced the availability of the new 3D scanner.

“Bringing the MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner into the world has been a big goal of ours this year,” stated MakerBot CEO Bre Pettis. “We are really excited about the MakerBot Digitizer. This is another innovative product for visionaries, early adopters, experimenters, educators, creative hobbyists, 3D sculptors, organic modelers, designers, and architects who want to be the first to become an expert in Desktop 3D Scanning.”



The MakerBot Digitizer takes a real-life object, scans it using a camera and two lasers, and creates a 3D digital file. The MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner is optimized for and works seamlessly with MakerBot’s Replicator Desktop 3D Printers and MakerBot Thingiverse.



“We believe that the MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner is an innovative technological breakthrough that sets the standard for affordable desktop 3D scanning,” noted Pettis. “We focused on making the MakerBot Digitizer super easy to use, intuitive and simple. The MakerBot Digitizer is powered by MakerBot MakerWare software, and we plan to offer in the future additional software updates that are expected to add even more features and capabilities.”