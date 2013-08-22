© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Ascom secures order in Brazil

Ascom’s partner in Brazil, Eritel Telecom, has signed a very important contract with Hospital Sírio Libanês (HSL) in Sao Paulo.

The hospital will double its patient capacity, and Eritel will supply Ascom nursecall equipment for the new buildings.



With a growing demand for superior healthcare, HSL recently decided to double its capacity with two more towers for 350 new patient beds to be ready in 2013/14.



After a thorough analysis including internal research with nurses, doctors and operational staff, HSL finally selected Ascom teleCARE IP as the winner. Ascom’s Brazilian partner Eritel has played a very important role in securing the order.



”We are very proud to be the supplier of this critical mission solution. It will increase the productivity of nurses and doctors and offer more mobility and time with the patients but also enhance the patient security”, says Dennis Andersson, Vice President Global Sales at Ascom Wireless Solutions.