© ian poole dreamstime.com Business | August 22, 2013
SolderStar's new sales and support partner in Mexico
As a result of increasing expansion in the Americas, SolderStar has announced the appointment of SMarTsol Technologies as their sales and support partner in Mexico.
The agreement aims to significantly expand SolderStar’s extensive range of thermal profiling products across the Americas. As the company’s exclusive distributor in Mexico, SMarTsol Technologies is now responsible for sales and support to customers in the territory.
Mark Stansfield, managing director at SolderStar Ltd said: “We are very pleased to enter a collaborative agreement with SMarTsol Technologies and trust the company’s experience and expertise in the electronics industry to expand our product reach.
“SMarTsol is a rapidly growing company with product lines that perfectly compliment our range of thermal profiling solutions. SolderStar’s strategy to develop its Mexican operations by strengthening its distribution channels in the Americas is clearly in place with the new relationship.
“It was extremely important for us to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with a first class service. SMarTsol clearly fits the stringent criteria and will promote our range of products effectively, moving the business forward in Mexico.”
Mark Stansfield, managing director at SolderStar Ltd said: “We are very pleased to enter a collaborative agreement with SMarTsol Technologies and trust the company’s experience and expertise in the electronics industry to expand our product reach.
“SMarTsol is a rapidly growing company with product lines that perfectly compliment our range of thermal profiling solutions. SolderStar’s strategy to develop its Mexican operations by strengthening its distribution channels in the Americas is clearly in place with the new relationship.
“It was extremely important for us to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with a first class service. SMarTsol clearly fits the stringent criteria and will promote our range of products effectively, moving the business forward in Mexico.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments