SolderStar's new sales and support partner in Mexico

As a result of increasing expansion in the Americas, SolderStar has announced the appointment of SMarTsol Technologies as their sales and support partner in Mexico.

The agreement aims to significantly expand SolderStar’s extensive range of thermal profiling products across the Americas. As the company’s exclusive distributor in Mexico, SMarTsol Technologies is now responsible for sales and support to customers in the territory.



Mark Stansfield, managing director at SolderStar Ltd said: “We are very pleased to enter a collaborative agreement with SMarTsol Technologies and trust the company’s experience and expertise in the electronics industry to expand our product reach.



“SMarTsol is a rapidly growing company with product lines that perfectly compliment our range of thermal profiling solutions. SolderStar’s strategy to develop its Mexican operations by strengthening its distribution channels in the Americas is clearly in place with the new relationship.



“It was extremely important for us to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with a first class service. SMarTsol clearly fits the stringent criteria and will promote our range of products effectively, moving the business forward in Mexico.”