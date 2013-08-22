© photodynamx dreamstime.com

New VP and COO at Aeroflex Microelectronic Solutions

Aeroflex Incorporated, has appointed Rafi Albarian to the newly created role of Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Aeroflex Microelectronic Solutions – HiRel.

Mr. Albarian will have direct responsibilities for all Aeroflex Microelectronic Solutions HiRel divisions. “Rafi has a proven track record for successfully driving profitable growth of HiRel product lines and his leadership skills are well suited for enhancing new product development at Aeroflex’s HiRel businesses,” said John Buyko, President of Aeroflex Microelectronic Solutions.



“I am looking forward to applying my expertise to growing the “world-class” HiRel product lines at Aeroflex and to further develop potential new markets for our products,” said Mr. Albarian.



Most recently, Mr. Albarian was with Linear Technology since 1998 where he was responsible for the management of their HiRel product lines. Prior to 1998, he spent four years as a Field Sales Engineer and nine years as an Infantry Officer with the U.S. Army.