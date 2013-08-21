© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

element14 Stocks NorComp D-Subminiature connectors

Farnell element14 has become the first European stockist of D-Subminiature connectors from US brand NorComp.

The ranges include M-Series (machined contacts) Standard and High Density D-Subs, Micro-D and SEAL-D.



The highlight, NorComp’s SEAL-D waterproof D-Subminature connectors, available in Cable Mount, Vertical, and Right Angle Board mount options, utilize a proprietary sealing process which maintains the same physical size & footprint as standard D-Subminature products.



Steve Herd, Global Product Director, Connectors at Farnell element14 said: “We are pleased to be able to partner with NorComp to supply D-Subminiature connectors. Due to NorComp’s innovative product range, and attractive pricing we have seen an increasing demand from our customers in Europe. By stocking NorComp in Europe we can now supply these highly demanded D-Sub connectors at the right price with a very quick delivery.”



John McGowan, NorComp General Manager said: “SEAL-D® is an innovative technology that addresses the needs of today’s design engineers requiring IP67 connector performance in harsh environments / ruggedized applications where space is at a premium.”