Mouser Electronics has immediate stock availability of Freescale’s Kinetis L KL3/KL4 family of flexible low-power MCUs with LCD controllers with up to 376 segments.

Freescale has expanded their Kinetis L Series Microcontrollers to now include the Kinetis KL3 and KL4 families. These new MCUs now include flexible, low-power LCD controllers with up to 376 segments (47 x 8 or 51 x 4). Their LCD blink mode enables low average power while remaining in low-power mode. These new devices are an expansion of Freescale’s Kinetis L Series ARM Cortex-M0+ Microcontroller that are an entry-level 32-bit MCU family built on the ARM Cortex-M0+ core. They combine exceptional energy efficiency and ease-of-use with the performance, peripheral sets, enablement and scalability of the Kinetis 32-bit MCU portfolio, while leveraging the inherent low-power and high-performance features of the ARM Cortex architecture.