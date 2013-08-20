© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Harwin adds new Datamate options for extra design flexibility

Harwin has increased the flexibility of its industry-recognised 2mm pitch Datamate hi-rel connector family with new versions.

The company now offers its single-in-line, surface mount version in vertical configuration, while the recently-announced extra-small bore product is now available with jack screws for extra mating security.



The vertical SIL Datamate connectors will suit any application where PCB space is at a premium. Devices come with three mating options - friction latch, locking latch or without latches. Harwin launched its 28-32 AWG extra small bore contact last year targeting avionics, aerospace, industrial, and robotic applications. The addition of jack screws will ensure contact is maintained even in environments with are subject to severe shock and vibration.



Comments Product Manager, Graham Cunningham: “We are constantly evaluating and enhancing our Datamate connector family in line with changing industry demands and requirements. Our aim is to deliver industry’s most flexible interconnection system for high performance applicationswhile ensuring that our products are cost-effective for industrial users.”