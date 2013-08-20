© ermess dreamstime.com

INSIDE Secure acquires rights to TRuStonic TrustedShow technology

INSIDE Secure has licensed TrustedShow digital rights management (DRM) technology from Trustonic and incorporated it into its DRM Fusion Agent solution for embedded development.

With the TrustedShow technology, INSIDE’s embedded DRM Fusion client software now offers full ARM TrustZone support, providing device manufacturers with the quickest and most cost-effective way to implement commercially proven, hardware-assisted content protection within trusted execution environments (TEEs).



“Trustonic is the trusted foundation of choice for all smart connected devices, providing technology to enrich, simplify and expand people’s digital lives by securing valued services on these devices,” said Olivier Leger, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Trustonic. “Through licensing TrustedShow to INSIDE Secure, Trustonic is able to advance its mission by maintaining an open trusted platform for the entire TEE application developer ecosystem.”



The licensing agreement provides INSIDE with a commercially proven technology that is trusted by premium content providers like Netflix and has been used extensively on a variety of best-selling smartphones and connected devices. The integration of TrustedShow technology with INSIDE’s embedded DRM Fusion Agent client software provides platform vendors with a robust DRM solution they can easily integrate and maintain to enable premium content to be delivered securely to virtually any mobile phone, tablet, set-top box, connected TV or home media system.