© kornwa dreamstime.com

Agilent expands relationship with Gradient

Agilent Technologies is expanding its business relationship with Gradient Design Automation.

As part of the agreement, Agilent has increased its financial commitment in exchange for increased access to Gradient's technology. In 2012, Agilent introduced a version of Gradient's technology integrated within its Advanced Design System software as part of a comprehensive multi-technology solution for RFIC and MMIC development.



"After we selected Gradient's technology and launched an integrated solution last year, our customers responded so enthusiastically we decided to expand our relationship with Gradient," said Todd Cutler, general manager of Agilent EEsof EDA. "With thermal issues now one of the toughest challenges facing our customers working on power amplifier IC designs, electro-thermal simulation technology has become a critical part of our product portfolio."



"We are excited to expand our relationship with the market leader in RF and microwave design software," said Ed Cheng, president of Gradient. "In addition to system-on-chip and custom IC applications that Gradient has traditionally targeted, this agreement further validates the benefits of our technology for high-frequency applications."