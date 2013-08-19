© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

FPC fingerprint technology in Fujitsu phone

The Fujitsu F-07E Android smartphone was recently launched in Japan. This is a Disney-branded phone, containing Fingerprint Cards' (FPC's) swipe sensor technology.

“Finger sensors in smart devices have become an increasingly essential way to ensure that these devices are secure and at the same time they add convenience for the users. Finger sensors in smartphones have become something of a trademark for Fujitsu and by adding 1080 swipe sensor technology from Fingerprint Cards, we are taking the next step in helping smartphone users to increase the convenience of their experience through effortless fingerprint security”, says Katsumi Takada, head of Mobile Phone Group of Fujitsu.



Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: “The Japanese market is well-known for its high quality and performance standards. Fujitsu and DoCoMo are the world's most experienced users of finger sensors. It gives me great pleasure to see the launch of the first smartphone using FPC's swipe sensor technology in this demanding market. This launch is evidence of FPC's world-leading position as a supplier of capacitive fingerprint technology of highest quality, best image quality and lowest power consumption. We expect multiple launches in Japan and other parts of Asia during the rest of 2013 and beyond.”