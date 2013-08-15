© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Companies affected by Egyptian unrest

The unrest in Egypt is starting to affect companies who are present in the region.

Among those affected are Swedish Electrolux. The company, who manufactures a wide range of household appliances, has been forced temporarily to close down two factories in the vicinity of Kairo due to safety concerns. Staff who can work from home have been encouraged to do so. Electrolux employs some 7'000 people in the country.



Telecom giant Ericsson has decided to put their operations within the country in a state of high alert, encouraging workers to work from home, according to Swedish News Agency TT.



