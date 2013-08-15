© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Pancon acquires Sunstone Components

Milestone Partners' portfolio company, Pancon Corporation, has completed the add-on acquisition of Sunstone Components Group.

Sunstone is a Temecula, CA based manufacturer of insert molded components and precision metal stampings. Sunstone’s products include precision-made connector pins and terminals, switch and relay contacts, lead frames, sensors, other stamped parts for electronic applications. Mike Kirkman, CEO of Pancon, noted, “The Sunstone acquisition expands Pancon’s product offering and will allow us to design unique products for our customers.”



Sunstone will now operate under the brand names of Pancon MIE and Pancon S3; Pancon MIE, which is the molding and assembly division and Pancon S3, which is the stamping division.



Geoffrey Veale, Principal at Milestone Partners, added, “Mike Kirkman and the Pancon management team are executing on their plan to build a diversified, global connector platform. Pancon remains committed to executing its add-on strategy and will continue to seek complementary businesses to augment its organic growth.”