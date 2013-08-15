© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Comtech receives $1.4 Million Order

Comtech Telecommunications announces that its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, has received an additional USD 1.4 million in orders to supply solid-state high-power amplifiers to a military integrator.

The orders included X-band, C-Band and Ku-band SSPA products for use in highly mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) systems providing voice, data, video conferencing, internet and high resolution video connectivity for military forces deployed world-wide. Comtech Xicom’s SSPA products feature robust designs ensuring highly efficient and reliable operation in challenging global environments.



Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, “We are pleased to receive these additional orders for our Comtech Xicom products which have proven to be robust in the field and our key customers continue to come back to us for follow-on procurements.”